PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan taking leave from duties to address 'medical situation'

Jay Monahan FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reacts to a question during a news conference at The Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo. Monahan says tournaments next year are prepared to break even without the return of fans. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is taking a leave from his role following an undisclosed "medical situation."

The PGA Tour announced the news in a statement released Tuesday. Executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis will take over Monahan's duties in his absence.

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation," the statement reads. "The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

The Tour didn't elaborate on Monahan's health status or the nature of his medical condition.

The news arrives a week after the PGA Tour announced its merger with LIV Golf, a stunning decision that followed years of PGA Tour criticism of the former rebel tour that's backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Monahan, 53, oversaw the negotiations that were made behind closed doors and weren't revealed to PGA Tour players until the merger was announced to the general public. He's been under intense fire from PGA Tour players since.

LIV golf has repeatedly been criticized as an effort to sportswash the Saudi Arabia's lengthy record of human rights abuses. While Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others joined the league for lucrative paydays, other players reportedly turned down nine-figure offers to remain on the PGA Tour and avoid being associated with LIV Golf. Now they're linked to LIV Golf with the massive paydays off the table.

Monahan has served as PGA Tour commissioner since 2017. It's not clear when he'll return to his duties.