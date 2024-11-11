Pistons' Ausar Thompson cleared to return 8 months after blood clot issue

Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ausar Thompson is just about ready to make his return to the court.

The Detroit Pistons announced that Thompson has been cleared to play again by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel after dealing with a blood clot issue for months. While it’s unclear when Thompson will get to make his season debut, he will now start ramping up his basketball activity and participating in practices normally with the Pistons.

Ausar Thompson is cleared for all basketball activities and will now begin a return to play ramp up period #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/LBBIKyO58D — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 11, 2024

"We're happy that he's going to be able to come back and play because that process can't be easy," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, via The Detroit News . "What he's been through, the time that he's had to put in, the ups and downs emotionally, those types of things; we're happy for him that it's over with. He gets an opportunity to come back and be a part of the group like he's always wanted to."

Thompson first started dealing with his blood clot issue in March, and it ended his rookie season after just 63 games. He’s been recovering ever since.

The Pistons first selected Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He went one spot behind his twin brother, Amen Thompson, in that draft, too. Amen was selected by the Houston Rockets.

Thompson averaged 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He was one of three rookies who had at least 50 steals and 50 blocks last season, too, along with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren. That feat has only been accomplished by three other rookies in Pistons history, too.

"It's going to take some time; we're going to have to ramp him up," Bickerstaff said. "There just hasn't been an opportunity, because of the process, for him to play five on five and do those types of things. Anybody who's been off as long as he's been off, it's just going to take us a little bit of time, but we'll always protect him first and do as much as we can; so that he's comfortable first and foremost."

The Pistons currently hold a 4-7 record this season heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Miami Heat. Bickerstaff was hired this past offseason to replace Monty Williams — who was with the organization for just a single season and went 14-68. The Pistons have made the playoffs just twice in the past decade, and they’ve managed just one winning season over that span.