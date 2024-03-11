Pistons GM Troy Weaver gets into heated confrontation with heckler in the stands

Detroit Pistons Introduce First NBA Draft First Overall Pick Cade Cunningham DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 30: Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver looks on during the press conference on July 30, 2021 at the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver got into a heated confrontation with a fan who reportedly berated him repeatedly in the stands during Saturday's home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The confrontation was captured on video and shows Weaver instructing security to remove the fan. Per another fan who witnessed the incident and spoke with the Associated Press, the fan taunted Weaver repeatedly before Weaver lost his cool and started arguing with him.

Fan repeatedly taunted Weaver, per report

"The guy that was in the incident, with the Red Wings stuff on, came over and was pointing at the scoreboard earlier in the game," Pistons season-ticket holder Jeffrey Calloway told AP. "Troy Weaver just shrugged his shoulders and said, 'OK,' and the guy went back to his seat.

"When [Jalen] Duren got ejected [midway through the fourth quarter], the guy came back and told him that he was terrible at his job. Then, Troy Weaver was telling the fan he had to leave, and that's when ushers or security walked over."

At that point, Weaver was heated. Video captured the end of the exchange and was shared on social media.

"I don't give a f***," Weaver appears to say while pointing at the fan. "You're lucky I don't beat your ass."

"You suck at your job," the fan fires back.

Weaver then instructs a security officer to "get him out of here." The fan then tells the security officer "he threatened me." The video cuts off from there. It's not clear if the fan was ejected.

Weaver declined a request for comment from AP on Sunday, while the Pistons declined to comment to the Detroit Free Press.

The incident took place in the midst of a 142-124 loss to Dallas that dropped the Pistons to a league-worst 10-53. The loss and the incident extended an already miserable season in Detroit that saw the Pistons lose 28 straight games to tie the longest losing streak in NBA history.

Weaver's overseen the worst four-season stretch in Pistons basketball history since taking over as general manager in 2020. Detroit's failed to win more than 23 games in a single season during Weaver's tenure and is on pace to post the worst record in the league for a second consecutive season after winning 17 games in 2022-23.