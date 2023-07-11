Pistons reach 4-year, $64 million rookie extension with center Isaiah Stewart

Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 04: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have locked down big man Isaiah Stewart.

Stewart agreed to a four-year, $64 million rookie extension on Monday night, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This marks the first time Pistons owner Tom Gores has agreed to a rookie extension since he purchased the team in 2011.

This marks the first time Pistons owner Tom Gores has agreed to a rookie extension since he purchased the team in 2011.

Stewart is coming off a career year in Detroit. He averaged 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, his second as a consistent starter with the Pistons. He also had a career-high 13 double-doubles last season. He was ruled out in March due to a left shoulder impingement, something he first sustained after drawing a foul in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in January.

The Pistons took Stewart with the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which they traded with the Portland Trail Blazers to get. Stewart, who played collegiately at Washington, is now the first player in the 2020 class to sign a non-max extension. Hornets star LaMelo Ball , Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton , Timberwolves guard and former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane all reached max extensions.