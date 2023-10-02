QB Kenny Pickett reportedly suffered bone bruise in left knee in the Steelers' loss

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

There's a chance Kenny Pickett could play when the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town on Sunday. The Steelers quarterback suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

If second-year signal caller is out, it's anticipated to be for a short stint, the insiders reported on Monday afternoon.

When Pickett went down in the third quarter on a fourth-down sack, initially there was concern the injury could be more substantial. As the quarterback made his way off the field, he was unable to put any weight on his leg and was helped off.

The Steelers were trailing the Houston Texans, 16-6, at the time, and Pickett had completed 15 of his 23 passes for 114 yards and an interception. Mitchell Trubisky, who would start if Pickett can't go, didn't fair any better when he was inserted, as the Steelers went on to lose, 30-6.

Depending on how Pickett feels, it's likely Pittsburgh could choose to give him an extra week of rest, because the team has a bye in Week 6. The offense has been abysmal this season, scoring a touchdown or less in three of its four games.

The silver lining for coach Mike Tomlin is the Steelers are 2-2 despite the lack of offensive production. But he's looking at his roster up and down trying to find solutions after the blowout. Asked if there will be changes, the coach "emphatically" told reports, yes.

"Hell yeah there's going to be changes," Tomlin said.