Quiz: Met Gala 2024 promises glamour, glitz and a whole lot of fashion. How much do you know about the big event?

A-listers are gearing up for the Met Gala, aka fashion's biggest night. Held on the first Monday in May, the event has long been recognized for its high-profile guest list and lavish display of fashion.

Every year, the ritzy charity event and fundraiser hosts some of the world's biggest stars wearing showstopping designs. Zendaya, Rihanna and Billie Eilish are among some of the most fashionable repeat attendees.

This year's Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, featuring rare designer garments from the last 400 years of fashion. According to Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator in charge, the 2024 exhibition is constructed around a handful of "Sleeping Beauties," that is, "historically significant" pieces that are too fragile to ever be worn again.

While what actually happens inside the gala is under wraps — a no-phone policy is strictly enforced — troves of fans wait outside the event hoping to catch glimpses of their favorite stars as they ascend up the stairs.

So, how much do you know about the Met Gala? Test your knowledge ahead of the star-studded event.