Raiders DE Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for violating protective order

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested overnight in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Jones was arrested without incident, according to TMZ’s Mike Babcock, and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Specifics of his arrest or the protective order in question are not known. He was listed as an inmate on the Clark County Detention Center’s website as of Friday morning.

Chandler Jones was arrested around midnight this morning in Las Vegas for allegedly violating a protective order. Told he went peacefully. He's still behind bars at Clark County Detention. #Raiders #NFL — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) September 29, 2023

The incident was the latest for Jones, who has been away from the team all season and was placed on the non-football illness list earlier this month . Jones first started making a series of expletive-filled social media posts on Sept. 5, and even said he didn't want to play for the Raiders anymore. He said he was locked out of the team's facility, too, and made accusations against Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

Jones has continued posting concerning things on social media ever since, even as recently as Thursday night. He said that the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his house, and posted a video where he was laughing about the Raiders' attempts to "spook him." Earlier this week, Jones said he was taken to a hospital "against my will."

Jones made a series of more troubling social media posts involving McDaniels, former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, former Raiders receiver Antonio Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and more on Thursday night, though many of which he deleted.

Jones, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, had an initial court date set for Dec. 4.

"I don't have much to add to any of that," McDaniels said Friday, via Reed. "Nothing's changed on our end in terms of his status and everything else. I'm not up to speed on everything."

The Raiders organization declined to comment.

Jones, 33, has played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He joined the Raiders last year after a six-year run with the Arizona Cardinals, and had 38 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 games. Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is in the second year of a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders.