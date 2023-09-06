Rams WR Cooper Kupp ruled out for opener vs. Seahawks due to hamstring

Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images) (Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play in the team's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to his hamstring, according to head coach Sean McVay.

"Not much more information," McVay told reporters Wednesday, "Just dealing with some soft tissue stuff."

He added that the team would not rule out placing the 30-year-old on injured reserve.

Sean McVay would not rule out placing Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. https://t.co/XrkOpFNBOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

Kupp has been considered day-to-day since Aug. 30, when he had a setback with a hamstring injury he sustained early in training camp. He reportedly visited a specialist in Minnesota to get it checked out on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.