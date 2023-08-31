Rams WR Cooper Kupp hamstring setback; considered day-to-day

NFL: JUN 06 Los Angeles Rams OTA THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 06: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the Los Angeles Rams OTA's on Tuesday June 6, 2023, at Rams Practice Facility in Thousands Oaks, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a setback with his hamstring and is now considered day-to-day, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday.

The 30-year-old didn't appear to be practicing ahead of the announcement. He was on the field but not in uniform, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

He was working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season with a high ankle sprain.

The star wideout was recently voted a team captain by his teammates, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones, Jordan Fuller and Ben Skowronek.

