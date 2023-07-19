Rangers complete sweep over Rays, but lose Jon Gray, Adolis Garcia to early injuries

Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 14: Jon Gray #22 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday with a 5-1 victory, despite losing All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia and staring pitcher Jon Gray to early injuries.

The Rangers are now off to a 6-0 start following the All-Star break, sweeping the American League East-leading Rays for only the second time this season. The other sweep also came this month, from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gray's injury came first. Interrupting was appeared to be a great start for the 31-year-old. Through 4 1/3 enticing innings, he didn't allow a single run and struck out four Rays on 63 pitches,

Giving up eight hits, the Rangers were still leading 1-0 when he had to leave the mound in the fifth inning after he took a comebacker from Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz's bat to his lower left leg.

Rangers personnel rushed to his aid and remained with him on the field for a few minutes until he was able to leave the field and be replaced by Brock Burke.

Jon Gray got hit with a comebacker again. He's standing by the mound right now with the team trainer, Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux. Looks like he's gonna try a few warm-up pitches here. pic.twitter.com/3c0rnon0Hx — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 19, 2023

Soon after, Garcia was hit by a pitch in the eighth and was also forced to exit. The 30-year-old attempted to use his elbow pads to block Kevin Kelly's 89-mph cutter from the impact to his left arm. Like Gray, he immediately assessed by Rangers personnel and eventually replaced by Josh Smith as a pinch runner.

After the game, Texas manager Bruce Bochy told reporters X-rays for Garcia and Gray came back negative, showing both were just bruised.

"Caught him on the pad but it hit him pretty good," Bochy said of Garcia. "I think he'll be fine, but it's day-to-day. It did swell up a little bit."

The manager had the same assessment for Gray. "He took a pretty nice shot in the calf on a really high velo shot there," he said.

Bruce Bochy has some good news on Jon Gray and Adolis Garcia.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/8CGgeoC8Cq — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) July 19, 2023

After an off day Thursday, the Rangers will begin another three-game series Friday night against the Dodgers.