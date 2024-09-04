Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits walk-off grand slam to beat Aaron Judge, Yankees

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a walk off grand slam to defeat the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on September 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Wyatt Langford saved the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

With bases loaded and a full count in the bottom of the ninth inning, the rookie outfielder drilled a perfect walk-off grand slam to stun the New York Yankees and give the Rangers the 7-4 win. Naturally, that sparked a massive celebration at Globe Life Field.

Wyatt Langford was FIRED UP after his #walkoff SLAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZ1hREzn2z — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

The home run was Langford’s 10th of the season, and his second in as many days after he hit a two-run shot in their 8-4 loss to the Yankees on Monday. Langford entered Tuesday’s game with a .243 batting average. He now has 63 RBI to go with his 11 home runs.

The Yankees jumped up 4-1 on Tuesday night, thanks in part to a two-RBI single from Anthony Volpe in the eighth. But Josh Jung — who hit a solo home run in the fourth — hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning before Nathaniel Lowe added another run after he hit a sac fly to center field. That set up Langford’s final home run to lift the Rangers to the three-run win.

The Rangers now hold a 66-73 record after the win, which marked their sixth in their last eight games. They still sit in third in the AL West, and are 8.5 games out of the final wild-card spot.

