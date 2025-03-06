Ranking best FA landings spots at QB, RB, and WR + DK Metcalf trade request reaction | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Free agency is literally right around the corner and teams are wasting no time making moves and star players are wasting no time demanding trades. On the latest pod, Andy Behrens makes his glorious return to chat with Matt Harmon about all things free agency. The dynamic duo rank the best team landing spots at QB, RB and WR that will have the most impact on the 2025 fantasy season. The two also dive into DK Metcalf's trade request and which teams would be the best landing spots for him.

(2:45) - Behren's reacts to Bears beefing up their o-line this week

(11:45) - Best landing spots for DK Metcalf, impact on JSN, and overall WR FA market

(24:45) - Tiering the best QB landing spots

(35:40) - Tiering the best RB landing spots

(50:20) - Tiering the best WR landing spots

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts