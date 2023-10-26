Reacting to the hottest takes of the week with Dianna Russini | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by NFL insider Dianna Russini to wrap up this week in the NFL and get ready for Week 8 of NFL action. The duo kick things off by discussing the Titans as they attempt to figure out the power dynamic in the building between Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon.

Next, Jason and Dianna react to the very hottest takes from the NFL world this week and decide just how hot they are. The duo react to Colin Cowherd on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Yahoo's own Frank Schwab on the Dolphins, Skip Bayless on Brock Purdy, Stephen A. Smith on the Lions, Chris Canty on the Vikings and Dan Orlovsky on Mac Jones.

Later, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi hops on to go back and forth with Fitz over how the Browns should handle the Deshaun Watson debacle, if the Bills have an average NFL roster without Josh Allen and if the Dolphins can beat a good team.

2:20 - Who's really in charge of the Tennessee Titans: Mike Vrabel or Ran Carthon?

8:20 - Are the Baltimore Ravens the best team in the NFL?

12:50 - Are the Miami Dolphins good, but not great?

16:05 - Is Brock Purdy falling back to Earth?

18:20 - Are the Detroit Lions fraudulent?

22:55 - Can the Minnesota Vikings make a playoff run?

25:30 - Can Mac Jones still be a very good NFL starter?

32:05 - Are the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly green throwback uniforms overrated?

41:00 - Michael Lombardi on the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins

