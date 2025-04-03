Real ID FAQ: When do I need to get my ID by? How do I know if I already have one?

Millions of Americans have just a few more weeks to get a Real ID — the new standard identification card that'll be required to board domestic flights or access some federal buildings.

The Real ID Act is a law Congress passed in 2005 to set higher security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks. The law "prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The requirement was originally set to take effect in 2008, but it has been repeatedly delayed because of widespread opposition and the refusal of state governments to implement the new security standards. It was once again delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yahoo News answers some frequently asked questions about the impending requirement.

When will Real ID be enforced?

Starting May 7, 2025, state and territory residents over the age of 18 traveling domestically within the U.S. will need to show a Real ID driver's license, identification card or another acceptable form of identification in order to board commercial flights. It will also be required to access certain federal buildings or to enter a nuclear power plant.

What are other accepted forms of identification at TSA?

The Transportation Security Administration provides a list of other acceptable forms of ID at the security checkpoint, including a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card and state-issued enhanced driver's license.

Five states currently issue Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDLs), which include: New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont and Washington. EDLs serve as a secure form of ID for land and sea travel between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. EDLs are an acceptable alternative to a Real ID and are identified by having an image of the American flag and the word “enhanced” at the top of the card.

“Most EDLs do not contain the star marking, and this is acceptable,” according to DHS.

A passport card is a wallet-sized plastic card without any visa pages that provides proof of U.S. citizenship and identity. It’s a cheaper alternative to the passport book and is valid for the same length of time as a passport book.

It can be used by U.S. citizens who travel by land and sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and some Caribbean countries and is considered Real ID compliant. It is not valid for international travel by air.

For a full list of Real ID-compliant forms of identification, visit the TSA website.

How do I know if my ID is already Real ID-compliant?

Real ID cards will have some sort of a star marking on the top portion of the ID. Below are some examples provided by the Department of Homeland Security:

What happens if I don’t have a Real ID or a compliant form of ID by the deadline?

Travelers will not be allowed through the security checkpoint if they don’t have a Real ID or acceptable alternative identification starting May 7, 2025.

"In the event you arrive at the airport without acceptable identification (whether lost, stolen, or otherwise), you may still be allowed to fly," the TSA website says. "The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process, which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening."

How can I get a REAL ID?

The process and what documents you must provide depend on your state. You can look up your state's driver's licensing agency website for Real ID requirements through DHS before you go in person.

In most cases, you'll need to bring the following documents, according to the Real ID website:

Proof of identity. This can include a U.S. birth certificate, a U.S. passport or a green card if you are a non-U.S. citizen.

Proof of Social Security number. You can bring your Social Security card, a W-2 tax form, a pay stub or a paycheck from your employer.

Proof of residency. You can bring a deed, mortgage statement, lease agreement, utility bill or bank statement.

Do kids traveling within the U.S. need a Real ID?

No. TSA doesn't require children under age 18 to provide ID when traveling within the U.S.

For unaccompanied minors traveling domestically, TSA recommends to "contact the airline for questions regarding specific ID requirements for travelers under 18." In some cases, an airline may recommend that the minor carry some sort of ID with them, like a library card or school ID.

I’m traveling internationally. Do I need a Real ID?

No, international travelers do not need a Real ID but still need a valid passport.