Real Madrid stuns Manchester City in the new 'European Clásico,' and brings the 2025 Champions League to life

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Play Offs, first leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday February 11, 2025. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

They were the joint preseason favorites, the two richest clubs in soccer, and in prior years, when Manchester City inevitably met Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League stopped in its tracks. The winner, invariably for three straight seasons, went on to wear the Champions League’s crown. And so, the thinking went, in 2025, they would surely meet again.

Not a soul, though, expected that City and Madrid, the reigning champs of England and Spain, would meet this early, in February, in a play-in round.

The dream was a clash at the summit, in Munich on May 31; the hope was that another epic would christen this new-look Champions League.

Instead, on Tuesday, City and Madrid brought it to life.

Madrid stunned City with a late comeback, and won a frantic, fantastic first leg 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Jude Bellingham capped it with a stoppage-time winner, and sent the kings of Europe back home with a clear edge.

Erling Haaland had put City ahead in the 19th minute.

Erling Haaland gets his first goal against Real Madrid in style

Kylian Mbappé, with a swing-and-mostly-miss, equalized on the hour.

MBAPPÉ WITH AN INCREDIBLE DUMMY VOLLEY



This game

Haaland converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining, against the run of play, to seemingly give City an advantage heading south to Spain.

But Brahim Diaz, a former City player, equalized again six minutes later.

Bellingham turned the game on its head in stoppage time.

And the 90 minutes, on the whole, though full of warts and wayward finishing, lived up to the hype.

The matchup, as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Monday, "feels like a Clásico now." Twenty-four hours later, both teams, and especially his team, proved him right.

Other Champions League results

Elsewhere in the Champions League on Tuesday, PSG kicked off the knockout rounds with a 3-0 stomping of fellow French club Brest.

In Italy, Weston Mckennie scored a banger, and Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1.

WESTON MCKENNIE NEARLY TORE THE COVER OFF THE BALL WITH THIS GOLAZO

And in Portugal, Borussia Dortmund sprinted past Sporting CP, 3-0, to put their tie all but out of reach at the halfway mark.

The second legs are next Wednesday. And all eyes will be on the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where City and Real Madrid will meet yet again.