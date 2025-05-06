Reds rookie Tyler Callihan suffers fractured left arm after slamming into outfield wall in loss to Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 05: Tyler Callihan #32 of the Cincinnati Reds is helped off the field following a collision with the wall during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan broke his left forearm while trying to make a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

In the third inning of the Braves’ 4-0 win, Callihan tried to chase down a fly ball from Matt Olson deep in left field. While Callihan appeared to make the grab initially, he slammed into the wall hard along the left-field line. He lost the ball as he recoiled and crashed down onto the ground while reaching for his left arm, clearly in a lot of pain.

Callihan tossed his glove off as the play kept going. It ended up being an inside-the-park home run, a call that was upheld after the Reds challenged it, which put the Braves up 4-0.

Tyler Callihan makes an unbelievable effort to make the catch and looks to be in some serious pain😬 pic.twitter.com/MxCOeae3sd — Baseball’s Office (@baseballsoffice) May 6, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said after the game that Callihan suffered multiple broken bones in his left forearm. He is set to return to Cincinnati on Tuesday, where he’ll undergo surgery. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined.

"There's no good way to explain it," Francona said, <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6335986/2025/05/05/reds-tyler-callihan-arm-wall-collision/"><ins>via The Athletic</ins></a>. "The kid is running full blast, trying everything he can to save runs. I asked [center fielder] TJ [Friedl], because TJ was the first one there, and he just said it was so bad when he got there that they knew. So we'll get him fixed up. He's young. He'll be OK. It's gonna take a little while."

Callihan, 24, was playing in just his fourth major league game since he made his debut last week. The Reds selected him in the third round of the draft in 2019. Callihan was replaced by Blake Dunn in left field after the injury. The Braves rolled to the four-run win after that, and even carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

The Reds fell to 18-18 with the loss, which marked their third straight. They have three games left against the Braves this series in Atlanta, starting on Tuesday night.