Report: Florida State QB Tate Rodemaker's status uncertain for ACC title game

Florida State v Florida GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Tate Rodemaker #18 of the Florida State Seminoles warms up before the start of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Could No. 4 Florida State have to start its No. 3 quarterback against Louisville in the ACC championship game?

According to ESPN, Tate Rodemaker is not certain to play against the Cardinals after he was hit in the head as he slid during the second half of FSU's win over Florida in Week 13. Rodemaker's head bounced off the turf but missed just two plays after he was tended to on the field by the Seminoles' training staff.

From ESPN:

Rodemaker has not been a full participant in practice this week, however, an FSU spokesman said the team continues to "go through the process" with Rodemaker, "and see what that means for Saturday."

Rodemaker started against Florida because of the season-ending left leg injury starting QB Jordan Travis suffered the week before against North Alabama. Travis has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the last two seasons.

Rodemaker was 12-of-25 passing for 134 yards in the 24-15 win over the Gators.

If he doesn’t start, freshman Brock Glenn would get the nod for the Seminoles. Glenn replaced Rodemaker for those two plays against Florida State and is 2-of-4 passing for 35 yards this season.

Glenn was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was the No. 13 recruit in the state of Tennessee and signed with Florida State late in 2022 after recommitting from Ohio State.

At 12-0, Florida State is likely just a win away from the College Football Playoff. Selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said that the Seminoles were a “different team” without Travis on the field. While that’s very true, it’s also a sign the selection committee may see Florida State as a weaker team even if the Seminoles finish the season undefeated. That could be a perilous situation for FSU if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia.

But there’s also precedent for the committee selecting a team with a backup quarterback. Ohio State made the playoff — and went on to win the national title — after the 2014 season with Cardale Jones. He began the season as the backup to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett and took over as the starter when Barrett was injured against Michigan.

The Buckeyes had a big win in the Big Ten title game with Jones at the helm that got them into the playoff where they beat Alabama and Oregon. Florida State could end up following a similar path with either Rodemaker or Glenn.