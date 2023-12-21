Report: Jermell Charlo arrested in Texas, charged with misdemeanor assault to a family member

Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Jermell Charlo looks on prior to a super middleweight title fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez of Mexico at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo was arrested outside of Houston, Texas, on Saturday and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, officials confirmed to ESPN's Mike Coppinger on Wednesday.

Specifics about the incident are not yet known, though Charlo’s wife both filed for a temporary restraining order and for a divorce on Tuesday, per the report. Charlo was released from the Fort Bend County Jail — which sits just southwest of Houston — after posting bond on Monday.

This marks at least the second domestic violence incident the 33-year-old has been involved in. He was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence in 2018 after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend, though he was acquitted of that charge a year later.

Charlo holds a 35-2-1 overall record with 19 knockouts. He moved up to 168 pounds earlier this fall to take on Canelo Alvarez, however he was dropped in the seventh round of that bout and fell via unanimous decision. Charlo was attempting to claim Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight titles at that fight in Las Vegas.

Charlo fights under Premier Boxing Champions, which did not respond to ESPN for comment. He does not have another fight scheduled. Charlo's twin brother, Jermall Charlo, is also a boxer. He holds a 33-0 record, having last beat Jose Benavidez earlier this year, and is the current WBC middleweight champion.