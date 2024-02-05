Report: Joel Embiid to undergo knee surgery, miss extended time

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 25: Joel Embiid #21of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The procedure is expected to sideline him for an extended period of time, per the report.

