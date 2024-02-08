Report: Mavericks swap Grant Williams for PJ Washington in trade with Hornets

P.J. Washington Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Nate Billings/AP)

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Check back soon for more details.