Report: Mike Tomlin plans to return to Steelers next season

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Mike Tomlin plans to return to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Per the report, Tomlin told Steelers players that speculation that he was leaving is unfounded and that he plans to address the media later this week.

