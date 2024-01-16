Report: Mike Tomlin plans to return to Steelers next season

Mike Tomlin plans to return to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Per the report, Tomlin told Steelers players that speculation that he was leaving is unfounded and that he plans to address the media later this week.
In a team meeting today, Mike Tomlin told #Steelers players the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, sources say.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2024
Tomlin, who is entering the final year of his contract, is expected to address the media later this week. pic.twitter.com/GwBax5Dei4