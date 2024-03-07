Report: QB Mitch Trubisky reaches deal to return to Bills after Steelers split

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mitch Trubisky is headed to Buffalo.

The Bills reached a deal to bring Trubisky in as their next backup quarterback on Wednesday night, according to the NFL NEtwork's Mike Garafolo. Trubisky, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, will now back up Josh Allen next season.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.



Trubisky was first selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 by the Chicago Bears, though he’s played sparingly in the past few seasons. He appeared in five games last year in Pittsburgh and made two starts, but he lost both of those games while largely backing up Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky was set to play on the second year of a three-year deal with the Steelers this fall, but the two sides agreed to mutually split last month. That sent the 29-year-old into free agency.

Trubisky will now return to the Bills, where he spent the 2021 season as Allen’s backup. The Bills went 11-6 last season and won their division for a fourth straight year, but they were knocked out of the divisional round of the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Trubisky threw for 632 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games last season. He’s not appeared in more than seven games in a single season since his final year with the Chicago Bears in 2020.

