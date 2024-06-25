Reports: Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle takes Texas job day after MCWS loss, adamant vow to 'never' leave

Jim Schlossnagle FILE - Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game against Florida on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. exas A&M will play Tennessee in the best-of-three College World Series final beginning Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Both teams are seeking their first national championship in baseball. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) (Gary McCullough/AP)

In the aftermath of losing the Men's College World Series to Tennessee Monday night, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was adamant that he would "never" leave the program for another job.

On Tuesday, Schlossnagle agreed to to leave Texas A&M to take over the baseball program at Texas, according to multiple reports.

In three seasons in College Station, Schlossnagle led the Aggies to three NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the College World Series. Texas A&M fell one win short of a national title in a best-of-three championship series this week.

Here's Schlossnagle Monday night after losing the winner-take-all Game 3 when asked about the proposition of leaving Texas A&M:

"I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again and that hasn't changed in my mind." - Jim Schlossnagle last night after the College World Series



Reports are he just accepted the Texas job 😅



(via @nicolegriff_)pic.twitter.com/GMXEXYFdgs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 25, 2024

"I think it's pretty selfish of you to ask me that question to be honest with you," Schlossnagle said. "But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn't changed in my mind. That's unfair to talk about something like that. ...

"I understand you've gotta ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I've poured every ounce of my soul in this job. And I've given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. Write that."

Schlossnagle's apparently given the last ounce he's going to give to Texas A&M. Less than 24 hours after that statement, he's reportedly headed to Austin.

Schlossnagle leaves for the rival Longhorns as one of the most decorated coaches in college baseball. He takes over a powerhouse Texas program with 38 College World Series appearances, 12 trips to the CWS finals and six national championships.

A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle's coached 22 years of NCAA baseball with previous stops at TCU and UNLV. He's led his teams to 19 total NCAA tournament appearances including seven trips to the College World series.

He's yet to win a national championship. If he does, it won't happen with Texas A&M.