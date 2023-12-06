Republican primary debate: Live updates as just 4 GOP candidates take stage in Alabama

COMBO-US-POLITICS-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-DEBATE (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 04, 2023 shows (From L) US Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie arrives to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summmit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023, US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves after addresseing the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summmit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. The Republican National Committee announced December 4, 2023 that four presidential candidates have met the criteria to participate in the fourth primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6. They are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN and Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWNROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (FREDERIC J. BROWNROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The fourth Republican presidential primary will take place Wednesday night in Alabama, where just four GOP candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will take the stage in one of the last opportunities to make their case to voters before next month's Iowa caucuses.

Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was onstage at the last GOP debate in Miami, suspended his campaign in November. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, will once again not take part in the debate. He participated in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.

The primetime debate, which is being held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, will air on the cable news channel NewsNation and its network television partner, the CW, and will be livestreamed on NewsNation's website as well as on Rumble.

Moderators include Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News anchor who has her own show on NewsNation; Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC News anchor; and Eliana Johnson, editor in chief of the Washington Free Beacon.

Yahoo News will be providing live updates and analysis of Wednesday night’s debate. Tune in here beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.