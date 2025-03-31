R.I.P. Suns, Bad Boy Pistons = BACK, + Final Four preview with Noah Eagle | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

NBA on NBC's play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle joins Kevin O'Connor to discuss all of the fallout from the weekend of hoops, including Kevin Durant's injury and Phoenix getting blown out by Houston. Find out why one of our hosts says Phoenix is "gonna lay down and die... they're done. It's over!" Plus the brawl that took place between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves got Noah Eagle thinking: what if he got to COMMENTATE a fight? He gives Kevin a hilarious broadcasting "sneak peak" of what that would sound like, and of course it got them both wondering if the "Bad Boys" are officially back. And Atlanta Hawks fans, this is the episode for you! KOC finally admits he was wrong about Zaccharie Risacher who Kevin says, officially, "is NOT a bust." KOC and Noah also hit all of the college hoops fallout from over the weekend, including Elite 8 reactions and a full-blown Final Four preview. It's all on this loaded episode of the KOC Show!

(0:36) Noah Eagle joins the show

(1:35) Is it over for the Suns?

(12:05) Pistons-Timberwolves brawl

(24:11) Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins

(33:05) Risacher shines for Atlanta Hawks

(38:55) Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida to Final Four

(43:31) Khaman Maluach & Duke dominate Alabama

(47:03) Would you rather: Derik Queen or Khaman Maluach

(48:32) Daniel Wolf NBA prospects

(55:21) All no. 1 seeds in men's Final Four

(57:09) Broome boosts Auburn in victory

(59:11) Non-tourney players to watch in NBA Draft

(1:07:19) SGA + Michael Jordan?

(1:10:08) Will Syracuse MBB ever be elite again?

