Saints WR Rashid Shaheed reportedly out for season following knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 13: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates as he runs back a punt for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of a game at the Caesars Superdome on October 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images) (Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will reportedly miss the rest of the season after undergoing meniscus surgery on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Shaheed was placed on injured reserve and now faces a four-to-six month recovery time.

Through six weeks, Shaheed is the leading receiver for the 2-4 Saints with 20 receptions, 349 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The news about Shaheed came hours before the Saints faced the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. New Orleans was already preparing to be without two receivers — Shaheed and Chris Olave, who suffered a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

There was a chance that following surgery Shaheed would avoid missing the rest of the season, but Thursday's procedure showed the meniscus needed a full repair.

Bub Means, who caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers, and Cedric Wilson will be options at receiver for the Saints and quarterback Spencer Rattler going forward.

“We’re battling through some injuries right now, but that’s the nature of the game, the nature of our sport,” said head coach Dennis Allen. “We’ve got guys who have to step up and make plays and give us some opportunities to win.”