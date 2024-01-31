Satou Sabally returning to Dallas Wings on 1-year deal after earning Most Improved Player honors

WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces defeated the Wings 97-83. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Satou Sabally will be back in Dallas this summer.

Sabally, the league's reigning Most Improved Player, will return to the Dallas Wings next season on a one-year deal, she told ESPN on Tuesday night. Sabally, who was a restricted free agent this offseason, will sign a one-year, $195,000 deal. That's about $12,000 less than the regular max deal she could have earned.

"Just engaging in those basketball conversations really made us realize that we want to work together and we want to bring a championship to Dallas," Sabally said, via ESPN. "It could really be termed as unfinished business."

Sabally was first selected by the Wings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft out of Oregon. She had a career-year last season, and earned her second All-Star nod while averaging 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. That earned her Most Improved Player honors in the league, and she finished fifth in the MVP voting. The 6-foot-4 forward also had career-highs in assists and steals per game, and 14 double-doubles and shot just better than 36% from behind the arc.

Sabally was a restricted free agent this offseason, and had six other teams reach out to her about signing a deal, per the report. Sabally was playing in China earlier in the WNBA offseason, though she will head next to Brazil to try and qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with the German national team.

The Wings went 22-18 last season and made the playoffs for a third straight year, though they were knocked out in the semifinals to the Las Vegas Aces — who won a second straight championship. Sabally is one of several key players returning for Dallas, along with Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Teaira McCowan. The franchise has won three WNBA championships back when it was the Detroit Shock, but it hasn’t won since it relocated first to Tulsa and eventually to Dallas.