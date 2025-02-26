Scouting Combine week: Where do top QB + WR dominoes fall this offseason? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's combine week on the pod as Yahoo Fantasy Forecast records from Radio Row in Indianapolis. For the first pod of the week, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest free agency and trade rumors swirling around Indy this week. The two assess the biggest QB and WR dominoes to fall this offseason and offer up some predictions for how it's all going to shake out.

(3:00) - QB dominoes: Where will Stafford, Rodgers, Darnold and Cousins all land?

(33:20) - WR dominoes: Where will Higgins, Kupp and Davante Adams land?

(56:30) - Who could be this year's Commanders: Which teams are a few right offseason moves away from contending in 2025?

