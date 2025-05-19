Shedeur Sanders signs 4-year, $4.6M contract with Browns

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 09, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

It's official.

Shedeur Sanders is a Cleveland Brown. The fifth-round quarterback signed his rookie contract on Monday that's valued at four years and $4.6 million. The Browns announced the signing on Monday.

There's little room for negotiation for Sanders or any other rookie in the NFL. Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts are fixed on a scale based on where players are selected. Sanders' slot as the 144th pick in the fifth round dictates his four-year $4.6 million contract.

Per Spotrac, the contract comes with a $446,553 signing bonus that's also dictated by Sanders' draft slot.

Signing the deal ensures that Sanders will compete for a roster spot and potentially a starting position on a Browns teams with several quarterbacks on the roster, but no clear No. 1.

Sanders was initially projected by many as a first-round pick before pre-draft reports and evaluations indicated that he would not be selected that high. But his fall to the fifth round was stunning, nonetheless.

This story will be updated.