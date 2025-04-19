Shohei Ohtani announces birth of first child with wife Mamiko Tanaka on social media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on April 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are the new parents of a baby girl.

Ohtani made the announcement on social media on Saturday with a statement and a photo of the baby's feet. (The couple's dog, Decoy, also made an appearance.) The statement did not include the name of the child.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife, who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani's announcement began. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous, yet super-anxious parents."

The reigning National League MVP stayed in Los Angeles this weekend, missing the Dodgers' series in Arlington, Texas with the Rangers in anticipation of the birth. Ohtani was placed on the paternity list on Friday.

Following the Dodgers' three-game set with the Rangers, the team plays two games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs before returning home on Thursday. The Dodgers begin a six-game homestand versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins on Friday.

To take Ohtani's place on the active roster, the Dodgers called up veteran Eddie Rosario from Triple-A Oklahoma City, with whom he was batting .339 with a .948 OPS.

"I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement," <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DIpBMC1TXop/">Ohtani added</a>.

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

Ohtani revealed his marriage to Tanaka last spring before the Dodgers played in Seoul, South Korea versus the San Diego Padres. The superstar slugger went on to produce MLB's first-ever 50-homer, 50-steal season. The couple announced in December that they were expecting their first child with a photo that also featured Decoy.

In 20 games with the Dodgers this season, Ohtani is batting .288 with an .930 OPS, six home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases. The Dodgers are 15-8 going into Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, a half-game behind the Padres for second place in the NL West.