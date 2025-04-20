Shohei Ohtani activated from paternity list, will rejoin Dodgers in Texas on Sunday

Shohei Ohtani has been activated from the paternity list and will join the Los Angeles Dodgers for their series finale versus the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Ohtani was placed on the paternity list on Friday and stayed in Los Angeles in anticipation of his wife giving birth to their first child. The couple announced on Saturday that they're the parents of a new baby girl.

According to MLB roster rules, Ohtani could miss no more than three days while on the paternity list but was required to sit out at least one game. So Monday was the latest that Ohtani could rejoin the team, when they will be traveling to Chicago.

Following Sunday's finale at Texas, the Dodgers play two games visit the Chicago Cubs for a two-game set and then return home on Thursday. The Dodgers begin a six-game homestand versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins on Friday.