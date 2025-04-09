Should the Celtics shut down Jaylen Brown until the 2nd round of the playoffs?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the most recent edition of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," health concerns surrounding Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown are highlighted as a significant issue for the defending champions.

Kevin O'Connor and guest Danny Parkins discuss how Brown has been playing through a bone bruise in his knee, and it appears that part of his motivation for continuing to play is to qualify for end-of-season awards by hitting the 65-game mark. However, O'Connor argues that this season, Brown is unlikely to receive accolades like All-NBA or All-Defensive Team honors, so he should prioritize Boston's title aspirations.

O'Connor says Brown should consider sitting out until the second round of the playoffs to ensure he's fully healed and at his peak when the Celtics might really need him. The fact that the Celtics can likely get through the first round without Brown speaks to just how good the team is and how likely a title is within the range of outcomes. At BetMGM, the Celtics are +220 to win it all, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder at +175.

The recognition for Brown gained from winning another championship would far outweigh the benefits of playing a few more regular-season games and chasing an individual honor. Overall, the focus should be on strategic rest and recovery to align with the team’s broader championship goals.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.