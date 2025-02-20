Sleeper LONG shots to win the NBA Title: Rockets? Clippers? & more | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of The Big Number Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine react to Draymond Green's stunning proclamation that the Golden State Warriors "WILL" win the NBA title this season. They don't agree, but it did give them a good idea — which long shots COULD win the Larry O in June? Find out why the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves all met the threshold as teams with long odds that do have a viable path to pay dirt. Come for the longshot betting tips backed up by the numbers, stay for the Sisqo "Thong Song" reenactment — this episode has it all!

(1:10) - The Big Number: our Draymond Green-level championship sleeper picks

(14:55) - Jamal Murray and the surging Denver Nuggets

(19:00) - Are we underestimating the Memphis Grizzlies?

(25:35) - Can Brunson & Anunoby elevate the New York Knicks?

(29:15) - Are we sleeping on the Timberwolves?

(33:35) - Over/Under scoreboard update

(38:20) - Does the NBA All-Star Game need to change?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts