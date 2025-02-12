Snow blankets Washington, D.C., as another winter storm is set to sweep across U.S. Here's the latest forecast.

People sheltering with black umbrella's walk through snow at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, during a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

While much of the mid-Atlantic was digging out from a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the Washington, D.C., area, a second storm is expected to follow, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain along a more northerly track from Colorado to Maine.

The latest round of storms comes on the heels of successive systems that brought snow and ice to many of the same areas that will see more of the same wintry weather. More than 90 million Americans were under winter weather advisories or warnings Wednesday morning.

When will this storm arrive?

According to the National Weather Service, the system "will spread snow from the Central Plains into the Great Lakes on Wednesday and into far northern New England by Wednesday night and early Thursday."

“In addition, bursts of heavy snow, accumulating at times to an inch per hour, may lead to hazardous driving conditions and disrupt travel,” the weather service said. “Heavier snow rates should develop in time for the evening rush hour in Milwaukee; Chicago; Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Detroit.”

On the southern edge of the system, more freezing rain was forecast, with ice accumulations of up to a quarter inch possible in the Appalachians, especially within the Blue Ridge Mountains from far northwest North Carolina into the Allegheny Mountains near the West Virginia and Virginia border.

Please see the attached Key Messages for the ongoing Midwest to Northeast Winter Storm. pic.twitter.com/HI6pIuvHzz — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 12, 2025

“Dangerous travel is expected,” the weather service said. “Power outages and tree damage are likely.”

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast beginning Wednesday. "The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, a few tornadoes and a minimal threat of hail," the weather service said.

Snow blankets Washington, D.C.

More than a half foot of snow fell in the Washington, D.C., area, leading to widespread travel delays and school closures.

Federal employees were urged to delay their arrival to work by two hours with the "option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework," the Office of Personnel Management said in a notice early Wednesday.

“Given critical work being done across the federal government, please consult with your agency for final guidance," OPM added.

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at Reagan National Airport, which recorded six and a half inches of snowfall.

3rd storm to bring severe weather from coast to coast

A third storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevadas and Rockies as well as heavy rain to California on Thursday and Friday, including areas in Southern California still recovering from the recent wildfires.

“This storm has the potential to bring life-threatening debris flows in and below recent burn scars,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned.

Heavy rain, flash flooding, and heavy snow are set to impact California on Thursday before hazardous weather conditions spread elsewhere across the West. Winter weather and flooding concerns eventually reach the East this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mlrUvuoveI — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 12, 2025

The system will then move to the Plains and Midwest, bringing a swath of snow from Kansas to Michigan on Friday and Saturday before bringing the potential for more snow and ice to the Northeast this weekend.

Another arctic blast for the Northern Plains

In addition to the winter storms, another arctic blast sent temperatures in the northern Rockies and northern Plains plunging 25 to 35 degrees below average, prompting an “extreme cold warning” for parts of Idaho, Montana and North Dakota.

And frigid temperatures are expected to be in place for the foreseeable future.

"If you're hoping for a substantial warmup soon, you'll be waiting for a bit longer," the National Weather Service in Bismarck, N.D., office wrote on X. "Arctic air will keep temperatures very cold through this week, and below normal temperatures are favored to continue through the third week of February.