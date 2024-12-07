Sofia Richie Grainge swayed to a song in a video — and the internet's 'brain chemistry' changed: 'Wishing I was as effortlessly cool'

The internet is having a "messy" moment, courtesy of model Sofia Richie Grainge.

Last week, Grainge made waves on TikTok when she danced alongside her influencer pal Jake Shane to Lola Young's song "Messy." Shane's video, which now has more than 1.3 million likes, mesmerized fans — due, mostly, to Grainge's moves and general cool-girl aesthetic.

“She’s just sooooo smooth with it,” one fan commented of Grainge, who sports sunglasses and a slicked-back pony in the video.

"I immediately looked up this song because of her, she's so timeless," another gushed over the new mom.

One reminded the internet of her lineage: “Y'all forget she’s Lionel Richie’s daughter,” they commented.

Grainge, who is the daughter of the "Stuck On You" musician and designer Diane Alexander (not to mention the sister of 2000s icon Nicole Richie) soon became TikTok's latest template for dancing to the Young track — though many people joked that they couldn't quite master her effortless vibes.

"Just wishing I was as effortlessly cool as her as I watch the video for the thousandth time," one TikToker joked in the caption of a video of Grainge performing the #MessyDance while hanging out with her baby.

Another fan bopped along with a cup of coffee in another TikTok post, writing, "There's something so rich about Sofie Richie's little dance."

A third grabbed a pair of sunglasses to recreate Grainge's video, noting that she and the fashion icon have something in common: "I've been dancing like Sofia Richie in the corner of the party by myself my whole life," the TikToker wrote.

Still, not everyone completely understood Grainge's current virality. As one TikToker put it, "The girlies have turned a little random bop Sofia Richie did to this song into a trend and I'm between let people enjoy things and terrified how people are saying they're obsessed ... and how their brain chemistry has changed since they saw her wiggle backwards."

Another joked that the internet was a little too impressed with "rhythm and just vibing."

Say what you will about the #MessyDance trend, but this is hardly Grainge's first time making a splash on TikTok. Grainge, who married a record executive, Elliot Grainge, in 2023, became the face of the "old money" and "quiet luxury" aesthetic on social media, thanks to the public fascination with her star-studded wedding in France and her subsequent shift in style. (Think: lots of cream, subtle-but-expensive accessories and understated blonde hair.)

But as Yahoo writer Katie Mather pointed out, Grainge isn’t actually “old money” at all — and her ultra-luxe wedding was hardly an example of so-called “stealth wealth.”

So what is the fascination with everything Grainge does? Maybe, as the internet puts it, it really is just about the good vibes.