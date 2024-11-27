SPECIAL EDITION: Thanksgiving + Black Friday game previews | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's a special week of football so it deserves a special edition of the pod. Sal Vetri joins Matt Harmon to breakdown every fantasy angle from the four games taking place on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The two look at the biggest fantasy questions for each game and which players could have major matchups that can be exploited.

Vetri and Harmon also attempt to identify two injuries in Week 13 that could have a major fantasy impact this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their hottest Thanksgiving food hot takes:

(2:45) - Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions: Can Caleb Williams keep pace with high flying Detroit offense?

(18:40) - New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Can Malik Nabers exploit favorable matchup or will Dallas dominate?

(30:05) - Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: Can the weather throw a wrench in this potential shootout?

(45:30) - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Will the Raiders pull off another holiday upset (probably not)?

(53:40) - Injury Report for Week 13: Two injuries that will have major impact this week

(57:50) - Harmon and Vetri's hottest Thanksgiving food hot takes

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts