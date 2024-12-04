Spotify Wrapped: 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' 'Call Her Daddy' lead top video podcasts of 2024 (Exclusive)

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here, and with a highly anticipated, personalized look back on the year for its users comes new data about what the masses are listening to. Spotify exclusively shared with Yahoo Entertainment its top 15 video podcasts of 2024 in the U.S.

Topping the list are three shows that featured interviews with 2024 presidential candidates, as part of what has been dubbed "the podcast election" — The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and the Lex Fridman Podcast.

The number of creators publishing videos on Spotify increased by 50% in the last year. There are now more than 300,000 video podcasts available on the streaming platform.

Here’s the full list of Spotify’s top video podcasts of 2024 in the U.S.:

Top Video Podcasts of 2024 in the U.S.

Jordan Newman, Spotify’s head of content partnerships, told Yahoo Entertainment that celebrity interviews with big podcasters were certainly “up there” in terms of popularity, but that he found the list to be “pretty diverse.”

"Lex Fridman interviews experts across different fields, and Rotten Mango is a true crime podcast," he said. "The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett is a U.K. show. … It really speaks to the globalization of podcasts."

Newman tunes into all of these video podcasts, but he called out The Comment Section with Drew Afualo, a comedy show hosted by the 29-year-old influencer, as one that he's a huge fan of.

“It’s been so wonderful to see her podcast grow year over year, and for her to enter the mainstream Zeitgeist, particularly with her interview with Chappell Roan, which was so fun to watch,” he said. “Also, Jake Shane, who I think a lot of people say is ‘just an influencer,’ has a really fantastic podcast.”

Newman said uploading a video podcast allows creators to tap into more revenue opportunities. Video is also distinctly shareable across platforms, which can help potential listeners discover new favorites.

“When you look at some of the best video podcasts, you can see that they don’t always have the most sophisticated and manicured set,” he said. “You can do something that feels really raw and authentic, and that’s what podcasting is all about. I think the barriers for entry are pretty low.”

There's a strong chance that the biggest hits of 2025 may be ones that don't even exist yet. Hot Mess with Alix Earle and What Now? with Trevor Noah, the No. 4 and No. 5 most popular this year, were on last year's most anticipated video podcasts list.

“You may think, ‘The top podcasts are the top podcasts!’ and they are, but there are new entrants all the time,” he said. “I’m always surprised to see who starts a podcast. ... Who knows what next year will look like?”