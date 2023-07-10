Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reportedly shut down for rest of Summer League after 2 games

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Victor Wembanyama came, he saw, he eventually conquered — now he's reportedly being granted some rest after two Summer League games.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been shut down or the remainder of summer league after playing two games over the weekend, according to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs.



All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

