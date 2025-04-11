Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw reportedly helps save plane passengers after door jams on runway

Terry Bradshaw stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2025. (Photo by PA Wire/PA Images via Getty Images)

There's a common trope in media where a pilot or flight attendant asks some variation of the line, "Is there a doctor on the plane?" Script writers may need to consider changing that occupation to "former NFL quarterback" after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw reportedly came to the rescue on a flight.

Bradshaw allegedly helped save passengers who were trapped on a plane after its door jammed on the runway, according to Ricky Sayer of KDKA in Pittsburgh. Sayer spoke to someone on the plane, who said Bradshaw helped open the door, allowing passengers to exit the plane after a half hour on the runway.

NEW: NFL legend Terry Bradshaw saved the day for a group of travelers trapped on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport.



The door on Bradshaw’s plane was stuck for close to half an hour before Bradshaw helped to force it open, according to a passenger we spoke with. @KDKA — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 11, 2025

The 76-year-old Bradshaw was reportedly sitting in the front row on the flight. He was on his way to Pittsburgh to attend a roast for his former Steelers teammate Mel Blount, per Sayer. The roast is scheduled for Friday.

Passengers sat on the runway for roughly 30 minutes before the plane door opened. The pilot announced a passenger helped get the door open. While the pilot didn't mention Bradshaw by name, the rest of the passengers knew what happened.

"The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said 'thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open' and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw,” said traveler Selah Gamble. — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 11, 2025

It's far from the first time Bradshaw has delivered for the city of Pittsburgh. He won four Super Bowls as a member of the Steelers in the 1970s. Bradshaw — who also took home the 1978 NFL MVP award — waltzed into the Hall of Fame shortly after his career ended in 1983. He's considered one of the best Steelers of all time.

These days, Bradshaw is recognized more for his broadcasting prowess. He appears every week on Fox's pregame show during the NFL season, a role he's held since 1994.

After Thursday's heroics, he may want to consider a return to the field. He might be 76, but it sounds like Bradshaw's arm is just as strong as ever.