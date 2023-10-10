Steelers star T.J. Watt reportedly tore multiple ligaments vs. Ravens, will keep playing

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravensat Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt played through some pain on Sunday, and plans to continue doing so.

The All-Pro pass-rusher sustained a badly dislocated finger and tore multiple ligaments in his finger during the Steelers' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but popped the finger back in place and continued to play, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Watt reportedly plans to continue playing after Pittsburgh's bye week, but might need to have it surgically repaired after the season.

This article will be updated with more information.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!