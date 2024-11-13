Steph Curry spoils Klay's GSW return, Bronny James won't play road games & NBA Cup Reactions

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from Chicago Sports Network and The Ringer to react to a fun night 1 of the NBA Cup.

The guys start by talking about the Golden State Warriors' classy handling of Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center before diving into the competitive way that Steph Curry went after his former teammate and stole the show in a Warriors' win.

Then, after discussing the way the Miami Heat botched the end of their game against the Detroit Pistons, Vinnie and Jason wonder how the NBA can get away from the highlight and drama culture surrounding the league to make fans care more about the regular season games.

During the recording, news broke that Bronny James wouldn't be playing road games for the Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate, raising new questions about his preferential treatment and whether this is as good a situation for him as it is for his father, LeBron James Sr.

Vinnie finds time to ask Jason about the team he covers, the Chicago Bulls, and whether this is finally the year they go all-in on tanking to preserve their top-10 protected 1st round pick. This leads to a conversation about which cities would embrace Cooper Flagg as the face of their NBA team.

(05:10) - Steph Curry spoils Klay's return to GSW

(25:20) - Emirates NBA Cup night 1 reaction

(32:20) - Can the NBA get fans to care about regular season games?

(43:45) - Bronny James to skip G League road games

(49:55) - Will the Chicago Bulls finally tank?

(56:45) - Which cities would embrace Cooper Flagg?

