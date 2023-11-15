Stephen Curry doesn't have structural damage but will miss another Warriors game with injured knee

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that All-Star guard Stephen Curry avoided structural damage in his injured right knee but will miss Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game will be the second straight that he sits after Curry missed Tuesday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors designate the injury as a sore right knee. Curry underwent an MRI Tuesday that revealed no structural damage, according to the team. He'll be re-evaluated later in the week. Golden State's next game will be a rematch with the Thunder on Saturday.

Both games against the Thunder are Warriors home games. Golden State's in the midst of a four-game losing streak after a 6-2 start.

Curry sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. He fell hard on his right knee on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry is out tonight against the Timberwolves with right knee soreness. He appeared to first grab at it after this crash landing in the second half on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/lMl8LqB5Q7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2023

Curry, 35, is off to a tremendous start to his 15th NBA season. He's played all 11 Warriors games while averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's shooting 48.8% from the field and 44.6% on 12.6 3-point attempts per game.

The injury is a blow for a 6-5 Warriors team that's struggling on offense outside of their nine-time All-Star. Curry is the only Warriors player this season to score more than 20 points in a game. He's passed that threshold in each of his 11 games. The Warriors will look to Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins to step up their offense in his absence.