Stephen Curry dunks for 1st time in 6 years, but Quentin Grimes' 44 points leads Sixers to win over Warriors

Stephen Curry's dunk on Saturday night wasn't as rare a sighting as Halley's Comet. The celestial occurrence flies by the earth once every 76 years. But Curry hadn't dunked in an NBA game in six years. In basketball terms, that might be an event that's just as exceptional.

The extraordinary moment occurred midway through the fourth quarter, with the Golden State Warriors trailing the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-102. Tyrese Maxey missed a 3-pointer with the rebound tipped to Guerschon Yabusele. Buddy Hield stole the ball from Yabusele and fired the ball down court to Curry, who was running toward the basket.

Curry then took one dribble and elevated toward the rim. No layup off the backboard or finger roll into the basket this time. He slammed it through with his right hand. A dunk!

STEPH CURRY 2-FOOT HAMMER TIME 🔨🫣



It's his first in-game dunk in 6 years! pic.twitter.com/E3GZU4wNe3 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2025

As Warriors play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald said, "Take a picture!" He knew how rare a Curry dunk was. Being a professional, he called the play right away instead of being speechless — which would have been understandable.

That was Curry's first dunk in six years. The last time he threw it down was on Feb. 21, 2019 against the Sacramento Kings. Curry ran off a screen by DeMarcus Cousins toward the baseline, took a pass from Kevin Durant and slammed down a two-hander. The Warriors bench erupted with excitement.

curry's last dunk was assisted by kevin durant https://t.co/qaSGo94I1j pic.twitter.com/5OoNz0k2I8 — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) March 2, 2025

Speaking to reporters after the game, Curry even remembered the last time he dunked, describing the play exactly. Asked why he decided to dunk in Saturday's game, Curry said he was feeling good after dealing with knee pain all season. He added that fans and media probably won't see it again.

"That will probably be my last dunk, though. I'm calling it right now; that's the last one you will see," Curry said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. He then specified who he pointed at on the Warriors' bench after the play.

Steph Curry said tonight was the last dunk of his career: “I’m calling it right now.” He pointed at Jerry Stackhouse after it because Stackhouse asked him to dunk at shootaround today. He said his knees have been feeling well enough to try it. pic.twitter.com/Qr1UqwKIhI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025

"Ironically, this morning at shootaround, [assistant coach Jerry] Stackhouse said he wanted to see a dunk," Curry added. "He hadn't said that all year and I haven't heard that in years, and it happened tonight. Kinda funny. It was a very random comment this morning, and the fact that it happened was hilarious."

Asked again if that was his last dunk, Curry said "for sure."

Despite the surprising play, the Warriors lost to the Sixers, 126-119. In its first game since Joel Embiid was shut down for the season, Quentin Grimes erupted for 44 points, shooting 18-for-24 (including 6-of-9 on 3-pointers). Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20, followed by 18 from Yabusele and 17 by Paul George. The win broke a nine-game losing streak for Philadelphia.

Golden State played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with back spasms. Curry led the Warriors with 29 points and 13 assists, while Quinten Post added 16 points and nine rebounds. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Warriors a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors continue their five-game road trip by visiting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, while the Sixers next host the Portland Trail Blazers.