Stephen A. Smith announces Shannon Sharpe will join ESPN's 'First Take' Sept. 4

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Shannon Sharpe attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Shannon Sharpe, recently of FS1's "Undisputed," has found a new home.

Stephen A. Smith announced on Thursday that Sharpe will be joining him and the rest of the crew on ESPN's "First Take," starting Sept. 4.

"It is official, Shannon Sharpe is coming to 'First Take'," Smith said, after admitting he had only found out himself about 60 seconds earlier.

Sharpe is moving to ESPN after seven years of sparring with Skip Bayless on "Undisputed." Fox had poached Bayless from "First Take" in 2016 and paired him with Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end who had been a commentator for CBS. It was a successful partnership that led to numerous passionate, furious, and dramatic debates, though an incident in January did show some friction between the two.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game on Jan. 4, which required his heart to be restarted with a defibrillator, Bayless posted a tweet not about Hamlin's health, but about whether the game should be postponed. Sharpe was not on "Undisputed" the next day, and when he returned, he explained why — but not without Bayless interrupting him.

Sharpe announced he was leaving in early June, and his final "Undisputed" appearance was on June 13. On the show, he tearfully thanked Bayless for his support over the years.

Sharpe will appear with Smith on "First Take" every Monday and Tuesday. As for "Undisputed," there haven't been any new episodes since Sharpe left. That reportedly because Fox Sports had been struggling to find a replacement for Sharpe. Bayless announced on Wednesday that Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin would be joining "Undisputed" and turning it into an ensemble show, but that's not totally confirmed yet. Johnson, who was laid off by ESPN in June, has yet to be released from his contract, according to the New York Post.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!