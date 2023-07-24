On strike: UPS workers could join Hollywood, hotel workers in 'hot labor summer'

From a looming UPS strike that would be among the most disruptive in recent history to the film and television industry shutting down, America is undergoing what some have called a “hot labor summer.”
The term was coined by, which has been an epicenter of strike activity that and could derail millions of package deliveries as early as next month. While the strikes could have an effect, labor unions currently enjoy broad public support, their highest approval rating in more than half a century.
President Biden has also touted himself as the most pro-labor president in history. that union leaders were urging the president to stay out of the various negotiations, with administration members saying he planned to unless both sides asked for intervention.
for undercutting striking railroad workers and is currently dealing with over funding for electric vehicle production going to "right to work" states, which make unionizing more difficult.
A potentially historic UPS strike
If an agreement between UPS and the Teamsters union, which represents 340,000 UPS employees, isn't reached by the end of the month, workers are prepared to walk off the job in what one study projected.
The company handles about a quarter of all packages delivered daily in the United States and even a short work stoppage would cost the economy billions. The union's demands have focused on increased pay, particularly for part-time workers, and for delivery drivers.
UPS profits have nearly tripled compared to pre-pandemic levels, with more than $8 billion paid out to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends in 2022.
A whopping voted in June to authorize the strike, with negotiations between the two sides breaking down on July 5., who are part of a different union, said they would also walk off the job in solidarity.
With the deadline looming and workers digging in for a strike — the Teamsters have been holding practice pickets for months and had urged workers to save up in anticipation of a potential stoppage — to the bargaining table with a better offer.
"We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country," the company said in a statement.
Hollywood shuts down
While "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" fueled one of the biggest box office weekends in history, due to both the writers and actors' unions striking together for the first time since 1960.
The Writers Guild of America have been picketing since May, with the Screen Actors Guild joining them earlier this month. Additionally, thousands of hotel workers have been , with many unable to afford to live near where they work.
are centered around residual payments from streaming services and concerns over the studios using artificial intelligence to replace human writers and actors. While many of the faces of the strike are financially comfortable A-list actors, the union has more than 160,000 members, including those who struggle needed to qualify for health insurance.
called the union demands "disturbing" and said the striking workers weren't being "realistic." Fran Drescher, the , blasted the executive for his comments last week during a live stream interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
“He stuck his foot in it so bad that you notice none of the other CEOs are opening their mouths,” Drescher said. “There he is, sitting in his designer clothes and just got on his private jet at the billionaire’s camp, telling us we’re unrealistic when he’s making $78,000 a day. How do you deal with someone like that who’s so tone-deaf? Are you an ignoramus? I don’t understand.”
Drescher has continually tied the high-profile actors' strike to the larger labor movement — announced their support last week — and has been quoting Frederick Douglas in interviews: "Power concedes nothing without demand. It never has and it never will."
SAG-AFTRA leadership has for the strike to go into the new year if need be.
Studios are reportedly considering pushing back some of the year's most anticipated releases, and have already from August to April 2024 because striking actors are not promoting big studio projects.