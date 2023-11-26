Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBC

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

It's Week 12 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Ravens at Chargers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Chargers game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on?

Sunday night's Ravens vs. Chargers game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Vikings at Broncos game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Ravens vs. Chargers game?

