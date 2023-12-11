Suns star Bradley Beal to reportedly return from back injury Tuesday vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball during the first half of the In-Season Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on November 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 122-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns are close to having all three of their major stars on the court at one time.

Bradley Beal is planning to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, after missing nearly the entire season with back issues, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday. Beal was a full participant in Sunday's practice and has been ramping up with the goal of returning this week.

Beal, who had spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Suns this offseason, has played only three games for the Suns so far. He was able to return from his back strain in mid-November before reaggravating it and missing the next month.

Due to injuries, the Suns haven't had Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal on the floor together at any point this season. When Beal returned for three games in early November, Booker was out with a calf strain. And it's not a sure thing they'll all be on the court Tuesday. Durant missed last week's game against the Sacramento Kings and didn't practice Sunday, but is a "possibility" to play Tuesday, head coach Frank Vogel said Sunday.

As long as Durant's ankle injury isn't a huge problem, the Suns will have their Big 3 together on the court for the first time soon. It can only help, as they're currently 12-10 and in seventh place in the West.