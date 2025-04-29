Teams with the biggest remaining question marks + George Kittle gets PAID | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Frank Schwab, Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson break down the biggest remaining question marks across the NFL. The team explores how the San Francisco 49ers can strengthen Brock Purdy’s supporting cast following George Kittle’s new deal, who has the edge in the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle, and whether Jaxson Dart or Russell Wilson should start for the New York Giants. They also examine how the Dallas Cowboys can upgrade their skill positions and what to make of the crowded wide receiver room in Green Bay.

(00:50) - 49ers extend George Kittle: the right move?

(10:30) - Cleveland Browns QB competition could get complicated

(30:35) - Who is the New York Giants’ starting QB?

(37:45) - Do the Dallas Cowboys still need skill position players?

(45:00) - Did the Green Bay Packers upgrade with Matthew Golden?

