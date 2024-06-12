Test your knowledge about Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and champ Joey Chestnut after he was banned from competing

FILE - Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. Organizers announced on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, that Chestnut won’t compete in this year’s competition due to a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier, File) (Sarah Stier/AP)

Joey Chestnut — arguably the most dominant competitive eater of all time — has been banned from competing in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest next month after partnering with a vegan rival, Impossible Foods.

Major League Eating, organizer of the annual July 4 event in Coney Island, said it was "devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."

Chestnut — who has competed in these contests since 2007 — said that he has “been training to defend” his champion title this summer.

"I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathan's and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with."

A similar situation occurred in 2010 when then-defending champion Takeru Kobayashi didn't compete in the contest due to a reported contract dispute with Major League Eating.

