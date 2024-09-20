Texans RB Joe Mixon listed as doubtful on injury report for Week 3 with ankle injury

Chicago Bears v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears during a football game at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Running back Joe Mixon is listed as doubtful on the Houston Texans' injury report for Week 3 after missing three straight days of practice with an ankle injury.

Mixon sustained the injury in Week 2's 19–13 win over the Chicago Bears in controversial fashion, getting hurt on what was perceived as a hip drop tackle by linebacker T.J. Edwards. The play was banned during the offseason by the NFL, which defines such a tackle thusly:

"A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier's legs during the tackle."

Did Edwards tackle fit that definition? Watch the play for yourself.

Mixon left the game following the tackle. Yet officials didn't call a penalty at the time, nor did the NFL warn or fine Edwards during the past week. That led Mixon to criticize the league on social media, saying "Time to put your money where your mouth is."

The NFL has issued fines to players for hip drop tackles during the first two weeks of the season. New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson and linebacker Darius Muasau were fined for such tackles, though they were not penalized in Week 1's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mixon had nine carries for 25 yards and three receptions for another 25 in Week 2's win. However, in the Texans' season opener, the eight-year veteran rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, adding 19 yards on three catches.

Houston will be thin at running back for Week 3 if Mixon can't play. Backup Dameon Pierce is listed as out on the Texans' injury report with a hamstring issue. That leaves Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale as the remaining backs on the team's roster.

